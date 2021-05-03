Wells to retire after leading Farm Bureau insurance company to success

Darlene P. Wells, a native of Kenbridge, Va., will conclude her 26-year career with Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. in June. She will step down as VFBMIC executive vice president and CEO of Countryway Insurance Co., a position she has held since 2013.

Under her direction, VFBMIC has been named among Ward's top 50 property and casualty companies multiple times. The list is compiled by Ward Group, a consulting firm specializing in the insurance industry and a leading provider of industry benchmarking. Each year Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 2,900 property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. and identifies top performers.

Wells also led the company to an A rating from AM Best in 2020. That was the first time in 25 years that VFBMIC had been given the top financial-strength rating. The A rating applied to VFBMIC, the state's largest property and casualty company with premiums over $320 million. It also applied to the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Countryway Insurance Co. AM Best, the world's largest credit-rating agency, assesses the creditworthiness of more than 16,000 insurance companies worldwide.