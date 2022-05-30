Darrin Johnson Announced as Chair of 2022 Heart Challenge Effort The American Heart Association has named Darrin Johnson, Plan President at Molina Complete Care, as Chair of the Richmond Heart Challenge campaign. As Chair, he is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on health equity, and raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the organization. The Heart Challenge is a year-long campaign, including the Richmond CycleNation and culminating in the Richmond Heart Walk, to be held at Libbie Mill Midtown. The Heart Walk unites the community to move more, take on healthy habits and honors survivors of heart disease and stroke and for Darrin, it's personal. "Heart disease has had a devastating impact on my family. As a young man, I have memories of my grandmother battling this deadly disease in which it ultimately took her life. Years later, it took my father's life as well after his own struggle. Education, engagement, and mindfulness are key to winning the fight against cardiovascular disease. I have decided to be an advocate and share my experiences with others so that they can take a proactive approach to management of their health. I am humbled and excited to lead the American Heart Association's Heart Challenge this year."
Darrin Johnson
