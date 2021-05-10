 Skip to main content
Dave Berry
Dave Berry, CPA recently joined forces with Tom Kozusko at CFO Professional Services to give his clients a home while he starts to take a step back. For the past 30 years, Dave has served clients all around central Virginia. Crossing the river was challenging at first for Dave, but Tom Kozusko's team was worth the journey. For the next few years Dave Berry and Tom Kozusko will work closely with Dave's clients to ensure that they will have a secure home during this transition.

