David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.
David Craig Landin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sara James Shelton has joined Fahrenheit Advisors, a middle-market consulting & advisory firm, as the Human Capital Management Practice Ar…
Brenda Toney has joined Team Hensley at Liz Moore & Associates.
Southern Trust Mortgage is pleased to announce the promotion of Ciera Wrenn to Team Leader for our Central Virginia Region. Ciera has been wit…