M.D., Ph.D., has joined Virginia Commonwealth University as the chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, effective September 1. Dr. Limbrick most recently served as the T.S. Park Chair and Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery, and the executive vice chair of Neurological Surgery at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is one of the top pediatric neurosurgeons in the US, and an expert on pediatric brain tumors and malformations of the brain. Dr. Limbrick grew up in Richmond and was graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1992. He received his medical degree and Ph.D. from VCU, and completed a residency in neurosurgery and a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at Washington University.