David De La Ree Valencia
David De La Ree Valencia, with OakHeart Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently completed all requirements to be named a registered Client Relationship Manager on our team. David passed exams for federal and state licensure and registration, including FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations, and Virginia state life, accident and health insurance licensure.

