David Driskill
Motleys Industrial welcomes David Driskill to the team as Sales Manager. David's 25+ years of experience in equipment sales and management with dealers all across Virginia will be a great asset to the firm. David has strong relationships with contractors all over the state and has a thorough knowledge of equipment valuation. Whether you need to sell one piece of equipment or an entire fleet, he will be able to recommend the best way to sell your assets in the least amount of time.

David is a native Virginian, a graduate of the University of Alabama, and an MBA graduate of Old Dominion University.

