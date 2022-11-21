 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Lanning, MD, PhD

David Lanning, MD, PhD

Dr. David Lanning has been named the inaugural associate chief medical officer for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. In this role he will help guide inpatient operations, workforce planning, patient experience, and quality and safety initiatives. Dr. Lanning, a pediatric surgeon by background, joined CHoR in 2004 and most recently served on the executive leadership team as co-surgeon-in-chief. He also served as interim chief medical officer for VCU Medical Center for 26 months, navigating the health system through the pandemic. His leadership will be integral as CHoR prepares to open its new Children's Tower for inpatient, emergency and trauma care in the spring. Learn more at chrichmond.org

