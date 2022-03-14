Delta Dental of Virginia today announced the addition of veteran executive David Notari as senior vice president and chief operating officer. A health care and insurance executive, Notari brings decades of expertise in revenue growth strategy, organization visioning, strategic leadership and financial discipline. www.deltadentalva.com
