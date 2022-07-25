David R. Soma, MD

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Soma to the Stony Point office. Dr. Soma joins VCS as a non-invasive cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He has a particular interest in preventive cardiology and using multimodality imaging for personalized care. Dr. Soma is available for patient consultations at the Stony Point office. To schedule, please call 804-323-5011.