David R. Soma, MD

David R. Soma, MD

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Soma to the Stony Point office. Dr. Soma joins VCS as a non-invasive cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He has a particular interest in preventive cardiology and using multimodality imaging for personalized care. Dr. Soma is available for patient consultations at the Stony Point office. To schedule, please call 804-323-5011.

