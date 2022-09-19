David Wright, PE, has joined the international engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group as associate vice president and senior practice area leader for healthcare. Based in the firm's Richmond office, he will focus on healthcare projects in Virginia and North Carolina. Wright has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare engineering and project management. Before joining Syska, he served for 23 years as a senior vice president at WSP and the managing director of its Richmond office, supervising 25 staff members.