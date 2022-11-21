Davis Boyd, with OakHeart Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently completed all requirements to be named a Financial Advisor. Davis passed exams for federal and state licensure and registration, including FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations, and Virginia state life, accident and health insurance licensure. Davis is motivated to continue to pursue further education and licensure as he advises clients both virtually and in person in our Midlothian office. You can learn more about Davis and the team at OakHeart Financial Group on our website: www.oakheartfinancialgroup.com 5069785ACMR1122
