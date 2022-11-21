 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor ## free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Davis Boyd

  • 0
Davis Boyd

Davis Boyd, with OakHeart Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently completed all requirements to be named a Financial Advisor. Davis passed exams for federal and state licensure and registration, including FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations, and Virginia state life, accident and health insurance licensure. Davis is motivated to continue to pursue further education and licensure as he advises clients both virtually and in person in our Midlothian office. You can learn more about Davis and the team at OakHeart Financial Group on our website: www.oakheartfinancialgroup.com 5069785ACMR1122

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephanie Chaufournier

Stephanie Chaufournier

Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce that they have added Stephanie Chaufournier to their board of directors. Ms. Chaufournier is Managing P…

Renee Chapline,

Renee Chapline,

Vice President of Brokerage. Dominion Commercial is pleased to announce the addition of Renee Chapline to our brokerage team. Renee has been a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking ahead to horse racing and gaming in 2023 with sale of Colonial Downs - A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News