Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Dee Ann Remo to its board of directors.

"The addition of Dee Ann complements our Board of Directors' skills and expertise, and she provides valuable perspectives as we continue to serve our customers, clients and the communities we serve; execute our strategy; drive profitability; and enhance value for our shareholders," said Chesapeake chairman, CEO and president Jeffrey M. Szyperski. "We are excited to have her onboard."

Remo is CEO and managing director of Heritage Wealth Advisors which she founded in 2005. Previously she had been a tax and wealth management partner at KPMG. Remo earned her Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude from West Virginia University. She is a Certified Public Account, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, CFP® and Personal Financial Specialist. She is a member and former president of the Richmond Estate Planning Council.