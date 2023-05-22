TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, recently announced it appointed DeShea Witcher as vice president of marketing. He previously served as TuxCare's digital marketing director. In his new role, Witcher oversees the company's entire global marketing strategy, leading teams located worldwide. Other previous positions include marketing roles at Doublelinx, Roava and Dalstrong Inc. A digital outreach strategist with more than 15 years of experience in the communication and technology sectors, Witcher brings a lengthy track record of marketing success into the cybersecurity services space, successfully growing TuxCare's presence and its growing portfolio of award-winning solutions. "Successfully expanding our marketing operations for over a year now, DeShea is well positioned to serve as TuxCare's new vice president of marketing," said Jim Jackson President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. "I'm confident that DeShea will continue to build upon his early successes in helping to expand our fast-growing customer base worldwide. We're pleased to welcome him as the newest member of the TuxCare executive team." Witcher will be based in Roanoke, Virginia. TuxCare is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.