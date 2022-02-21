 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diana Hudgins

  • 0
Diana Hudgins

Diana Hudgins joined Elk Hill as Chief Human Resources Officer. She has extensive experience in HR including providing leadership for multi-national and multi-state organizations. She holds a B.S. from Randolph-Macon and MBA from South University. Elk Hill provides mental health services for children across Central Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Molly Bates

Molly Bates

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, announces promotions in the Asset Managemen…

Mary Beth Murphy

Mary Beth Murphy

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Mary Beth Murphy to Chief Communications Officer. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant syst…

Chris Cosby

Chris Cosby

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cosby to Senior Vice President of Power Supply effectiv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Owners of Steam Bell Beer Works in Chesterfield - how the pandemic changed their business model

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News