Chesapeake Bank announces the retirement of Dianne Hall, Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, and Middle Peninsula Regional Executive. Ms. Hall joined Chesapeake Bank in February 1980 as a teller in the Mathews branch. She rose through the ranks and held various positions throughout the organization. She is a graduate of the Virginia School of Bank Management and the Executive Leadership Program through the Virginia Bankers Association. She also served on the Virginia Bankers Retail Executive Committee and the Banker's Title Board. Melissa Crawford, current VP, Director of Business Services, takes on Dianne's role of Middle Peninsula Regional Executive. Sam Poole, previous VP/Richmond Retail Manager, takes on the role of Chief Retail Officer.
