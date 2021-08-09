 Skip to main content
Donche Lewis
Donche Lewis

Donche Lewis

Starling International announces the promotion of Donche Lewis to Site Manager for Starling's School-Age facility on Quioccasin Drive. Lewis started her teaching career with Starling in 2009 and was promoted to lead teacher in 2012. Lewis has a wealth of experience in education and is known for her enthusiasm, boundless energy. Starling International is the 2021 Top Workplace 1st Place winner, and Ms. Lewis is Henrico's Top 20 Teachers.

Starling offers early care and education for all ages and provides virtual school leadership, and is a site for Virginia's 3 -4 year olds Pre-School Initiative.

