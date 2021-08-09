Starling International announces the promotion of Donche Lewis to Site Manager for Starling's School-Age facility on Quioccasin Drive. Lewis started her teaching career with Starling in 2009 and was promoted to lead teacher in 2012. Lewis has a wealth of experience in education and is known for her enthusiasm, boundless energy. Starling International is the 2021 Top Workplace 1st Place winner, and Ms. Lewis is Henrico's Top 20 Teachers.