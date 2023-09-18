Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is pleased to announce that Douglas M. Foley has joined the firm's Richmond office. With an exceptional track record in handling complex bankruptcy cases and a deep understanding of the intricacies of bankruptcy and creditors' rights law, Doug brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team and will lead the bankruptcy effort in the Richmond market. Mr. Foley has extensive expertise representing both large and small creditors and debtors in a variety of commercial Chapter 11 procedures. He was inducted into the American College of Bankruptcy (Class XXII), served as Regent for the Fourth Circuit and D.C. from 2018-2022, and is the past chairman of the Bankruptcy Law Section Board of Governors of the Virginia State Bar. He received his B.A., cum laude, from the university of Mary Washington and his J.D., with distinction, from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School. The Kaufman & Canoles' Bankruptcy, Creditors' Rights & Business Restructuring Group includes highly accomplished attorneys who practice exclusively in bankruptcy and have substantial years of experience. Kaufman & Canoles is a full-service business law firm, known for its rich history and a deep commitment to improving the communities it serves. For more information, visit kaufcan.com.