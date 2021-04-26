 Skip to main content
Dr. Brett Law
Dr. Brett Law

Dr. Brett Law

Brett Law, MD has joined concierge medical practice WellcomeMD in the West End. Dr. Law is board-certified in family medicine with degrees from the University of Michigan and 20+ years of experience in primary and urgent care settings. He is passionate about providing highly personalized, preventative care to his patients.

