Dr. Brett Law

Brett Law, MD has joined concierge medical practice WellcomeMD in the West End. Dr. Law is board-certified in family medicine with degrees from the University of Michigan and 20+ years of experience in primary and urgent care settings. He is passionate about providing highly personalized, preventative care to his patients.
Brett Law, MD has joined concierge medical practice WellcomeMD in the West End. Dr. Law is board-certified in family medicine with degrees from the University of Michigan and 20+ years of experience in primary and urgent care settings. He is passionate about providing highly personalized, preventative care to his patients.