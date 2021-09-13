 Skip to main content
VCU Health welcomes Dr. Joel Wedd - Medical Director of Liver Transplant

Last year, Hume-Lee transplanted more than 130 livers into patients, and demand for the scarce organ and life-saving procedure is growing.

Dr. Wedd oversees liver transplantations at one of the nation's leading and most advanced transplant programs VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center.

"The team at VCU Health is outstanding, dedicated and talented," Wedd says. "What VCU Health has created here is a team with shared vision to serve patients and the community using exceptional care and life-saving procedures. Every day this amazing group of people do their best to provide compassion and improve lives."

In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Wedd is a transplant hepatologist, specializing in treatment and therapy for all types of liver disease. A number of those patients require a transplant, and he cares for both pre- and post-transplant patients. Conditions he treats include viral liver diseases, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related issues, and biliary, autoimmune, or other metabolic liver diseases. "I fully believe that, provided the right environment and resources like we have at VCU Health, teamwork outweighs individual ambition in order to provide the best outcomes for our patients," he says. Learn more by visiting vcuhealth.org/transplant.

