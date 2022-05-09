FIRST Chesapeake recognized the 2022 Reaching for the Stars: Outstanding Women in STEM award recipient, Dr. Patricia Mead, as part of their Women in STEM series sponsored by Leidos. Dr. Mead is the chair of Engineering at Norfolk State University and is a longtime volunteer with the organization. She was recognized for her lifelong commitment to lifting up women and others in STEM.
Dr. Patricia F. Mead
