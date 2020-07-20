Dr. Robert L. Quarles

Dr. Robert Quarles is pleased to announce his new practice, Threshold Medical, specializing in adult Primary Care and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment. Dr. Quarles will be joining another well established family practitioner, his longtime friend and colleague of over thirty years, Dr. Peter Gent of Richmond Integrative Medicine at 2621 Promenade Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, VA 23113. Dr. Quarles begins seeing patients at Threshold Medical on Aug. 3, 2020. Please call 804-897-3746 for appointments. New patients are gladly accepted, as well as Medicare and most forms of insurance.

