Virginia Cardiovascular Specialist, PC (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Sudeep Kuchibhotla. Dr. Kuchibhotla trained in Interventional Cardiology at Texas Heart Institute. He has extensive training in complex coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. He has additional interest in preventive cardiology and particularly enjoys the aspect of patient and family education on cardiovascular disease prevention, progression and treatment options. Dr. Kuchibhotla will be based out of our Forest Office 7611 Forest Ave, Suite 100 Richmond, VA 23229. You can schedule an appointment by calling 804-288-4827.
Dr. Sudeep Kuchibhotla
