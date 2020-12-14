 Skip to main content
Eileen Grlica
Eileen Grlica

Eileen Grlica

FutureLaw welcomes Eileen Grlica to our team! Eileen brings over 25 years of Commercial Real Estate and Project Management experience to assist our development clients. Her wide range of experience includes past work for Hunton and Verizon, most recently serving as Director of Real Estate for Bon Secours Mercy Health.

