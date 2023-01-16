 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth A. McClanahan

  • 0
Elizabeth A. McClanahan

Delta Dental of Virginia welcomes Elizabeth A. McClanahan, Chief Executive Officer of The Virginia Tech Foundation, to its Board of Directors. McClanahan brings decades of professional expertise to Virginia's premier dental insurance provider. McClanahan has served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia and on the Court of Appeals of Virginia. Her legal career culminated with her appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. McClanahan is an enthusiastic ambassador of Virginia's Great Southwest region and is eager to support oral health initiatives in the Commonwealth.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honesty Liller, CEO

Honesty Liller, CEO

The McShin Foundation would like to congratulate our CEO Honesty Liller on 15 years of service. Not only is Honesty a McShin alum, but has rem…

Dusty O'Quinn

Dusty O'Quinn

We are excited to announce Mike as our new Board Chairman. We are excited to announce Dusty as our new Board Vice-Chairwoman. The McShin Found…

Jacquelyn E. Stone

Jacquelyn E. Stone

Delta Dental of Virginia welcomes Jacquelyn E. Stone, Partner at McGuireWoods LLP, to its Board of Directors. Stone brings decades of professi…

Danette Lindo

Danette Lindo

Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Danette has joined the Hancock Village office.

Robbie Ludvigsen

Robbie Ludvigsen

has joined NDP as a Senior Media Buyer with responsibility for planning and executing digital advertising campaigns for clients, along with de…

On The Move 12/26/2022

On The Move 12/26/2022

President & CEO, Virginia Economic Development Partnership Pediatrician & Assistant Professor, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU …

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 96: Answers to 5 confusing student loan debt cancellation questions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News