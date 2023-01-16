Delta Dental of Virginia welcomes Elizabeth A. McClanahan, Chief Executive Officer of The Virginia Tech Foundation, to its Board of Directors. McClanahan brings decades of professional expertise to Virginia's premier dental insurance provider. McClanahan has served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia and on the Court of Appeals of Virginia. Her legal career culminated with her appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. McClanahan is an enthusiastic ambassador of Virginia's Great Southwest region and is eager to support oral health initiatives in the Commonwealth.
Elizabeth A. McClanahan
