Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy
TowneBank welcomes Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy as vice president, commercial lender. She is based at TowneBank's Iron Bridge office in Chesterfield. Lacy has twenty years of banking experience. She is a graduate of the University of Richmond and serves as vice president of the Risk Management Association's Richmond chapter.

