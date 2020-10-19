TowneBank welcomes Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy as vice president, commercial lender. She is based at TowneBank's Iron Bridge office in Chesterfield. Lacy has twenty years of banking experience. She is a graduate of the University of Richmond and serves as vice president of the Risk Management Association's Richmond chapter.
Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy
