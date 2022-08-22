 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth Hopkins

has been appointed to the MCV Foundation Board of Trustees. She is executive director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she works closely with various segments of the community, from multi-generational families, private business owners and executives, to entrepreneurs, endowments and foundations and offers sophisticated strategies to help clients grow and preserve their wealth. "I have seen firsthand the wonderful impact VCU Health has on the community and the groundbreaking ways it helps so many, not just in this city, but beyond," she said. "So, I'm excited to be part of helping to further the foundation's mission."

