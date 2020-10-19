The TowneBank Board of Directors has appointed Elizabeth "Libby" Robertson as the chair of the TowneBank Richmond Board of Directors. She has over 40 years of experience in the accounting and banking industries. Robertson is a graduate of the University of Virginia and earned her CPA designation in 1975.
