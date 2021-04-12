 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Peters
0 comments

Eric Peters

  • 0
Eric Peters

Eric Peters has been promoted to serve as director of marketing communications at the MCV Foundation. He has been with the foundation since 2017 and holds degrees from VCU and Radford University, a graduate certificate in nonprofit management from Harvard University, and accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America.

Eric will oversee the foundation's communication strategy, which drives awareness of the foundation and inspires philanthropic support for the schools, college, medical center and cancer center on the MCV Campus at VCU Health. The MCV Foundation manages approximately $800 million in assets and more than 1,800 funds to ensure VCU Health remains a regional and national leader in health care delivery, medical research and transformative education.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Dwyer
On the Move

John Dwyer

Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, announced on January 28, 2021 that John Dwyer, the Community's President and CEO, will retire effective July 3…

Richard G. Johnstone Jr.
On the Move

Richard G. Johnstone Jr.

Richard G. Johnstone Jr. recently concluded his 36-year career with the Glen Allen-based Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Elec…

Keith Hoelzer
On the Move

Keith Hoelzer

Atlantic Union Bank is excited to welcome Keith A. Hoelzer as Head of Business Banking. He brings his 32 years of financial services experienc…

Marianne McGhee, CFRE
On the Move

Marianne McGhee, CFRE

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia (HOME of VA) announces Marianne McGhee, CFRE, with Reynolds Community College, as HOME of VA Boar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News