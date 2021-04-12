Eric Peters has been promoted to serve as director of marketing communications at the MCV Foundation. He has been with the foundation since 2017 and holds degrees from VCU and Radford University, a graduate certificate in nonprofit management from Harvard University, and accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America.
Eric will oversee the foundation's communication strategy, which drives awareness of the foundation and inspires philanthropic support for the schools, college, medical center and cancer center on the MCV Campus at VCU Health. The MCV Foundation manages approximately $800 million in assets and more than 1,800 funds to ensure VCU Health remains a regional and national leader in health care delivery, medical research and transformative education.