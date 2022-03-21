Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Eric Wann to our team. Eric brings more than 25 years of human resource experience to our team and provides a full range of HR consulting services.
Eric Wann
