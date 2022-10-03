Joins Kahler Slater as Architect, Designer, and Planner. With over a decade of delivering patient care experiences, Erin joins our Healthcare Team as we create inclusive healing environments throughout Virginia and the US. She is passionate about prioritizing patient experiences and making healthcare accessible for all.
Erin Clapp, AIA
