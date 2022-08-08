Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Esther Nand to our team. Esther brings ten years of human resource experience to our team and provides a full range of HR consulting services.
Esther Nand
Related to this story
Most Popular
was promoted to Managing Director at Spurrier Group, a performance marketing & media agency in Richmond. She will help guide business oper…
HKS has appointed Mike Drye, AIA, to Office Director of the global design firm's Richmond office. Mike will be the third generation of office …
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Soma to the Stony Point office. Dr. Soma joins VCS …
joins Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as chief of pediatric cardiology. Dr. Snyder brings 22 years of pediatric cardiology, electrophys…
Thomas M. Parrish has been named President of Riverside Brick & Supply Company effective August 1, 2022. A graduate of Hampden-Sydney Coll…
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Rehorn. Dr. Rehorn joins VCS following a fellowsh…