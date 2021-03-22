Frederick "Fred" G. Fram, CFP® - Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer

Davenport & Company LLC has announced that Frederick "Fred" G. Fram has joined the firm as its new chief administrative officer. Fram succeeds Kathleen Holman, who is retiring after more than 26 years with Davenport.

Fram will oversee the Central Supervision, Compliance, Equity Trading, Human Resources, and Operations departments.

Prior to joining Davenport, Fram most recently worked as an executive vice president at Summit Financial Networks in Boca Raton, Florida where he also served as chief compliance officer and chief operations officer.