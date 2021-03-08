 Skip to main content
Frederick G. Schnatz, III, DO
Dr. Frederick (Rick) Schnatz joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as an interventional cardiologist with specialty training in coronary interventions. His particular interests are transradial cardiac catheterization, nuclear cardiology and preventative cardiology. Dr. Schnatz will be based out of the VCS Harbourside and Waterside offices on the southside of Richmond. He is now available for patient consultations at 804.288.4827.

