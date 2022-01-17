Gary Drake

Waco, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Gary W. Drake to Vice President of Waco, Inc. Gary joined the company in 2014. Gary formerly served as Senior Project Manager for Waco's Commercial and Industrial HVAC Division. He is now serving as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial HVAC Services for Waco, Inc.
Waco, Inc. is a diversified specialty contractor, specializing in commercial and industrial mechanical services, insulation and asbestos removal. Waco's corporate offices are in Richmond, Virginia, and the company has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region since 1963.