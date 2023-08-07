Phipps & Bird, Inc., a Richmond-based manufacturing company founded in 1925 by Lloyd C. Bird, announces the promotion of George Catlin to General Manager. Mr. Catlin joined Phipps & Bird in 1983 and enrolled in the company's Machinist Apprentice program, earning his Journeyman Machinist credentials in 1987. He was promoted to Production Manager after Wes & Pattie Skaperdas acquired Phipps & Bird in 1999 from McKesson General Medical. Phipps & Bird manufactures lab equipment for the water and wastewater industries, and the Associated Design & Manufacturing brand of hazardous waste testing equipment, and provides contract manufacturing services for a few select clients.