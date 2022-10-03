has been promoted to Partner at Keiter CPAs. She focuses on serving high wealth and executive clients and leads the Firm's estate and trust tax practice. Ginny serves on the executive committee of VMFA Charitable Board of Advisors.
Ginny Graef, CPA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greg McChesney, CPA has been promoted to Director at HHJ Rachael DeBoard, CPA has been promoted to Manager at HHJ Andrew Early, CPA has been p…
David Wright, PE, has joined the international engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group as associate vice president and senior practice area lead…