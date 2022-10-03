Gisela Chelimsky, MD

Dr. Chelimsky has joined Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU to lead pediatric gastroenterology clinical care and research. A leading expert in neurogastroenterology and autonomic disorders, Dr. Chelimsky draws patients from across the country experiencing conditions such as cyclic vomiting disorder, chronic idiopathic nausea and motility disorders. With a unique focus on the brain and how it connects with the rest of the body, and collaboration with other medical specialists, she addresses these overlapping pain conditions through biobehavioral approaches. Dr. Chelimsky completed her medical residency and fellowship at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Ohio and most recently cared for patients in Milwaukee, WI prior to bringing her more than three decades of specialized experience to CHoR. Dr. Chelimsky's visionary leadership will also help grow research and other specialty clinics to improve accessibility for families seeking care for both common and complex GI conditions. Learn more at chrichmond.org.