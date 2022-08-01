Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Grayson Brown as an Analyst. Grayson graduated from the University of Virginia where he received a B.A. degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Commerce with a concentration in Finance from the McIntire School of Commerce.
