Grayson Brown

  • 0
Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Grayson Brown as an Analyst. Grayson graduated from the University of Virginia where he received a B.A. degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Commerce with a concentration in Finance from the McIntire School of Commerce.

