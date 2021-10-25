Hallie Catron joined NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond, as a Junior Designer on the agency's creative team. She will be assisting on various client projects including Chesapeake Bank, Virginia State Police and Virginia DMV. She is a 2021 graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in graphic design.
