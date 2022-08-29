Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Harjot Grover to the Waterside office. Dr. Grover joins VCS as a non-invasive cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including computer tomography (CT), nuclear medicine and echocardiography. She has a particular interest in women's heart disease and preventive cardiology. Dr. Grover is available for patient consultations at the VCS Waterside office in Prince George. To schedule, please call 804-288-4827 or learn more at vacardio.com.
Harjot K. Grover, MD
