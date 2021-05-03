Hayley Gilbert has been hired as a digital marketing coordinator at initiate-it, a digital-first marketing and advertising agency in Richmond. She will assist the firm's social and digital marketing team in the tracking, implementation, optimization and analysis of clients' digital marketing campaigns, among other responsibilities.
Hayley Gilbert
