Heritage Wealth Advisors
is delighted to announce Sarah Simmer, Senior Wealth Advisor, as a partner of the firm. She began her career in public accounting with PwC and has been with Heritage for three years. Sarah is a CPA and a CFP® certificant who excels at managing the complexities of multi-generational families and individuals.

