Honesty Liller, CEO

The McShin Foundation would like to congratulate our CEO Honesty Liller on 15 years of service. Not only is Honesty a McShin alum, but has remained committed to her recovery and helping those with substance use disorder for over 15 years! We are honored to have her as our CEO. Keep doing great work, Honesty.

