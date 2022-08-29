Chesapeake Bank Adds More Talent to the Commercial Lending Team Chesapeake Bank Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Hurst Kelley, Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer, to their Northern Neck team. Mr. Kelley was born and raised in Northumberland County and is a graduate of Christchurch School and Virginia Tech where he received a B.S. in Forestry Marketing and Management. He also holds a Post-baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting from Virginia Commonwealth University and other certificates. Mr. Kelley began his banking career in 2009 as a Branch Manager and transitioned to commercial lending in 2013, assisting clients with their borrowing needs across Virginia. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Hurst to our team," said John O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President. "Hurst's knowledge of our markets combined with his commercial lending experience and successful track record, make him uniquely qualified to service our existing and prospective clients." He and his family currently reside in Richmond, and will be transitioning to the Northern Neck in the near future. Mr. Kelley has enjoyed reconnecting with the community and looks forward to developing additional relationships.