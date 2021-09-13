 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ishan T. Shah, MD
0 Comments

Ishan T. Shah, MD

  • 0
Ishan T. Shah, MD

Dr. Ishan T. Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as a board certified cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including - computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He also is trained in right heart catheterizations. Dr. Shah is available for patient consultations in the west end of Richmond at the VCS St. Mary's Office and West Creek (Short Pump) office. To schedule, please call 804-288-4827.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

United Airlines To Place Those With Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate on Unpaid Leave

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Muldowney
On the Move

Mike Muldowney

Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Mike Muldowney to…

Raymond Kanyo
On the Move

Raymond Kanyo

Raymond has become a CFA Charterholder and has been promoted to Co-Portfolio Manager of Taylor Hoffman's Arrington Private Fund.

Ashley Charity
On the Move

Ashley Charity

TowneBank welcomes Ashley Charity as vice president and branch manager of TowneBank at Village Shopping Center. Charity has over 17 years of i…

Roger Brown
On the Move

Roger Brown

United Network for Organ Sharing, the nation's transplant system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Brown to director of Policy an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News