Dr. Ishan T. Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as a board certified cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including - computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He also is trained in right heart catheterizations. Dr. Shah is available for patient consultations in the west end of Richmond at the VCS St. Mary's Office and West Creek (Short Pump) office. To schedule, please call 804-288-4827.
Ishan T. Shah, MD
Dr. Ishan T. Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as a board certified cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including - computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He also is trained in right heart catheterizations. Dr. Shah is available for patient consultations in the west end of Richmond at the VCS St. Mary's Office and West Creek (Short Pump) office. To schedule, please call 804-288-4827.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warren Whitney is a management consulting firm serving privately-held and nonprofit organizations. We are pleased to welcome Mike Muldowney to…
Raymond has become a CFA Charterholder and has been promoted to Co-Portfolio Manager of Taylor Hoffman's Arrington Private Fund.
Erin Bagnell is now Director of Marketing Communications at Richmond Region Tourism.
TowneBank welcomes Ashley Charity as vice president and branch manager of TowneBank at Village Shopping Center. Charity has over 17 years of i…
United Network for Organ Sharing, the nation's transplant system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Brown to director of Policy an…