Ishan T. Shah, MD

Dr. Ishan T. Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as a board certified cardiologist with specialty training in cardiac imaging including - computed tomography (CT), cardiac MRI, nuclear medicine and echocardiography. He also is trained in right heart catheterizations. Dr. Shah is available for patient consultations in the west end of Richmond at the VCS St. Mary's Office and West Creek (Short Pump) office. To schedule, please call 804-288-4827.