Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob Favaro, CPA, CFP

Jacob will be joining Brown Edwards as a partner February 1, 2023. Brown Edwards Prior to joining Brown Edwards, Jacob was a partner at Keiter and brings with him more than 20 years of tax and accounting experience assisting individuals and businesses in the RVA region with tax planning, consulting and compliance. "We are very excited to have Jacob join our team as a tax partner. His industry knowledge, expertise, and quality of service exemplify what we at Brown Edwards aim to provide to our clients. We are eager to continue the growth of our service base in Richmond with his contributions," states CEO, Jason Hartman. Jacob graduated from VCU with a Bachelors degree in accounting and a Masters of Taxation. Jacob's specialty areas include consulting, compliance and tax research for S-Corporations, partnerships, multi-state corporations, and their owners. He routinely advises clients in a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, craft beverage, professional services, leasing, and technology. "I am thrilled to be joining the Brown Edwards team, and a part of the growing Richmond office. Brown Edwards will open new doors for me and provide the opportunity to collaborate with clients and staff across the Commonwealth. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise and strong client service to Brown Edwards." www.becpas.com

