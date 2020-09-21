 Skip to main content
Jacob Smith
Jacob Smith

Jacob Smith

C&F Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #147312) is pleased to announce the addition of Jacob Smith (NMLS #950534) to the Glen Allen Branch. Smith transitioned to the C&F Mortgage team in early September as a loan officer, part of the Fulton-Freeman Team, after spending nine years with parent-company C&F Bank.

