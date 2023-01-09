 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delta Dental of Virginia welcomes Jacquelyn E. Stone, Partner at McGuireWoods LLP, to its Board of Directors. Stone brings decades of professional expertise to Virginia's premier dental insurance provider. Following in her father's footsteps, Stone obtained her J.D. degree from Harvard Law School. In 1994, Stone became the first Black woman partner in a major law firm in Virginia. Among her many professional awards and achievements, Stone was most recently named to the "500 Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers" list by Lawdragon and selected as one of Virginia Lawyers Weekly's Influential Women of Law.

