 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jalen Baine

  • 0
Jalen Baine

Progressive Design is pleased to welcome Jalen Baine as a Electrical Engineering Intern. Baine is currently a student at Virginia Tech.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruce MacDonald

Bruce MacDonald

The Board of Directors of VCU Investment Management Company or "VCIMCO" has appointed Bruce MacDonald to the role of Chief Investment Officer …

Helen Dow

Helen Dow

will serve our clients as fractional CFO/Controller and brings over 30 years of experience. will serve our clients as fractional CFO/Controlle…

Reed Patterson

Reed Patterson

has joined Richmond Region Tourism as Convention Services Manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News