Progressive Design is pleased to welcome Jalen Baine as a Electrical Engineering Intern. Baine is currently a student at Virginia Tech.
Jalen Baine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nayef Abouzaki to the Stony Point office. Dr. Nayef Abouzaki is…
The Board of Directors of VCU Investment Management Company or "VCIMCO" has appointed Bruce MacDonald to the role of Chief Investment Officer …
will serve our clients as fractional CFO/Controller and brings over 30 years of experience. will serve our clients as fractional CFO/Controlle…
has joined Richmond Region Tourism as Convention Services Manager.